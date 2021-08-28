‘I gave y’all ten years of my life’: Southwest Airlines employee delivers impassioned quitting speech in viral TikTok

A viral Tiktok video shows a Southwest Airlines employee of 10 years delivering an impassioned monologue before quitting.

Featured Video Hide

The video, which has over 3.1 million views, was posted by @jvoguee with the caption, “I don’t know who this is, but if he ever sees this, I need a STORY TIME 🤣🤣🤣🤣 THIS HAD ME CRYING.”

Advertisement Hide

The overlay text reads, “The most savage way to quit a job.”

“Come on guys, my name is Gregory Watkins, and I’ve been with the company for ten, well, next month with make it ten years,” he starts, before getting a few claps.

The overlay text sets it up: “Everybody was so happy for him.”

Advertisement Hide

He then explains he was written up by Southwest leadership for a “15-minute tardy.”

“I asked them for like 15 minutes, and they was like ‘no,'” says Watkins. “I gave y’all ten years of my life, and y’all can’t give me 15 minutes?”

“So I’m just here to say, ‘fuck y’all, I quit, and I better get my bonus check too,'” he commences, with the crowd in shock.

A woman commented, saying that he knew Watkins: “This is my coworker Greg, yes I was at work that day!!! He’s very quiet, very kind. This was shocking and very memorable.”

The poster replied, “I knew he didn’t do this just bc of one thing. I’m sure he was dealing with more than that 15 mins.”

Advertisement Hide

However, while he appeared to film his quitting to make a point, a few people thought Watkins’ priorities were backward. One commenter wrote, “You should have got that bonus check first!

Another said, “Don’t quit. Let them fire u, bro. Get your bonus and unemployment.”

Hopefully, Watkins had a solid plan after quitting Southwest Airlines.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Southwest Airlines and the TikToker who posted the video for more information.

Today’s top stories