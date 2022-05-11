‘I wouldn’t wait 45 minutes for no food’: Customer complains about long wait at Sonic, sparking debate

A TikToker says in a viral video that she waited 45 minutes for her food at Sonic, and the claim sparked debate among commenters.

Fabiola Espinosa (@fabylously) posted about her experience ordering from the restaurant on April 11. She said it was her “first time” eating there.

Her TikTok shows a Sonic employee bringing her food out to her. When he sees he’s being recorded, he looks at the camera. By Wednesday, Espinosa’s video had over 796,000 views.

Many commenters on Espinosa’s video said they had had similar experiences and waited a long time for their food at Sonic.

“I gave up on sonic because of their service,” @txliz commented. “Even if you just order a drink the wait is so long.”

“I stopped going there cuz they always took so long,” @lola_.the_cute._hamster wrote.

“It always takes that long,” @…emberlee commented.

Fast-food restaurants across the U.S. have faced labor shortages and difficulties retaining employees amid calls for a raise to the minimum wage and supply-chain issues.

Some commenters noted that the Sonic Espinosa visited seemed to have a lobby or a place for guests to eat their food inside the restaurant even though Sonic is known for being a drive-in-only establishment. Espinosa commented that she’d rather “drive-in.”

One commenter was surprised that the TikToker waited so long for her food.

“I wouldn’t wait 45 minutes for no food,” @crazyadam_la commented. Espinosa reiterated that, because it was her first time at the restaurant, she wanted to see “what the buzz is about.”

“They just opened last week, I won’t wait that long next time,” Espinosa wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Espinosa via TikTok comment and Sonic via email.

