‘Unfair and unjust’: Students protested alleged racist harassment in viral TikTok—now police claim victim made false report

A student protest over a racist incident on campus went viral on TikTok. But now, the alleged victim is facing charges for a false police report.

Students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) staged the protest after two white students allegedly harassed a Black student.

TikToker @malomusic1’s video of the protest went viral last week, receiving over 798,000 views. The video shows students holding up posters quoting racist comments the white students allegedly made.

“You don’t belong here,” one poster reads.

“Bitch I’ll lynch you and your sister,” another reads.

A follow-up video shows screenshots of text messages and a photo of sticky notes left on the alleged victim’s dorm room door. The texts and notes contain racist and hostile language.

The SIUE Police Department stated last week that it was investigating the incident.

On Friday, the department released a statement announcing the results of that investigation, which it says it conducted alongside Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service. The two initial suspects were cleared of any involvement. Meanwhile, the complainant was charged with filing a false police report on three felony counts.

“This incident should remind individuals how important it is to preserve and protect due process and fairness in procedure and communication,” SIUE Chief of Police Kevin Schmoll said in the statement.

Many community members were skeptical of and upset by the police response. TikToker @cootacitty posted a video about the felony charges, which currently has over 10,000 views. In the caption of the TikTok, @cootacitty said the school is “unfair and unjust.”

“I’m so sorry, but she [the Black student] didn’t get any justice,” @cootacitty says in the video. “But you know what she did get? Three felonies.”

Others shared their thoughts in the comments of SIUE’s recent Facebook post announcing the charges.

“The idea that the victim is being charged with a felony has one very clear goal–prevent students from reporting,” one commenter wrote. “There is absolutely no other reason to take such a ridiculous action.”

“Release the evidence that supports this decision,” another commenter wrote. “Stop expecting Black and brown students to take your word for it when you have a history of not protecting us. You’re failing, and your BIPOC students deserve better.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the Madison State’s Attorney’s Office via email. We’ve also reached out to @malomusic1 and @cootacitty.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot