woman greenscreen tiktok over text messages between her and clothing company captions "Hello, I ordered black tights in XL but received brown. The brown color looks terrible on me and isn't what I wanted, so I requested an exchange for the right product. It was great that you guys were so willing to replace the item, but I just got in the mail today and it is brown, again" "I don't know what to do at this point because I clearly can't trust an exchange anymore but I can't wear the brown either. I don't want these two pairs of brown tights that I will never wear. But they are wonderful quality, so I would very much like to have them in black." with photo evidence of leggings (l) woman speaking holding brown tights (c) woman greenscreen tiktok over dm's with Shapermint caption "I saw your tiktok post and I'm so sorry you had to experience that. We'll be on top of this so we can resolve it right away. What we can do is refund the first order in full and send you the right color for FREE. Please send me the order number or email address associated with the order so i can proceed with it. -Danielle" (r)

@torzimay/TikTok @torzimay/TikTok

‘Should I even trust this brand anymore?’: TikToker calls out shapewear company for sending her the wrong order twice

'If I hadn't made the TikTok, I wouldn't have gotten this response.'

Gisselle Hernandez 

Gisselle Hernandez

IRL

Posted on Jun 19, 2022

In a viral video, a TikToker explains how Shapermint, a shapewear company, sent her the wrong order twice and would not respond to her complaints. User Tori (@torzmay) says she had been a loyal customer of the shapewear brand for a while before their customer service made her want to “never buy from them again.” 

In the video, Tori claims she specifically ordered black tights from the company but received brown ones instead. She asked them if she could get them exchanged and they reportedly agreed. But when the second order came in, she says the tights were brown yet again. 

“So now I have two pairs of brown leggings that I don’t want and can’t wear with anything and does not look good on me,” she says. 

“Instead of exchanging, because I cant trust that anymore, I decide to talk to somebody,” Tori continues. She says she tried to speak with a Shapermint “Live Fit Expert” but when none were available when she asked. She then texted a Shapermint customer service number explaining the situation, but she says she did not receive a response. 

Tori says she tried chalking it up to a barcode error, but after checking the packaging she says she noticed the barcodes on both orders included “CHT,” which she claims stands for “chocolate.”

“If it were black it would say ‘BLK,’ which means they scanned the wrong barcode for my order twice,” she continues. “Should I even trust this brand anymore?”

@torzimay @shapermint #shapermint #greenscreen #customerservice #MakeASplash ♬ original sound – torz

Tori’s video has been viewed over 70,000 times since she shared it on June 10. Several users shared their own ordering fails with the company in the comments section. Others recommended either switching to another shapewear brand or for Tori to dye the leggings black herself.

Many viewers also tagged the brand in the comments section, and while Shapermint did not respond to any of the comments, it seems that Tori’s TikTok still made an impact. 

In a follow-up video, Tori explains Shapermint finally reached out after her video went viral. The brand reportedly reached out to the creator via Instagram after they saw her TikTok video. Tori included a screenshot of the message in the update video. 

“I’m so sorry you had to experience that,” the brand wrote in the Instagram message. “What we can do is refund the first order in full and send you the right color for FREE.” 

@torzimay Reply to @sissy4017 I got answers!#greenscreen #shapermint #customerservice @shapermint ♬ original sound – torz

Tori calls the move a great response, but she is still critical of their customer service. 

“I guess they do have a few things to fix regarding that,” she says. “It’s also pretty concerning that if I hadn’t made the TikTok, I wouldn’t have gotten this response.” 

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tori via Instagram message and Shapermint’s PR via email. 

*First Published: Jun 19, 2022, 3:29 pm CDT

