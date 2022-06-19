In a viral video, a TikToker explains how Shapermint, a shapewear company, sent her the wrong order twice and would not respond to her complaints. User Tori (@torzmay) says she had been a loyal customer of the shapewear brand for a while before their customer service made her want to “never buy from them again.”

In the video, Tori claims she specifically ordered black tights from the company but received brown ones instead. She asked them if she could get them exchanged and they reportedly agreed. But when the second order came in, she says the tights were brown yet again.

“So now I have two pairs of brown leggings that I don’t want and can’t wear with anything and does not look good on me,” she says.

“Instead of exchanging, because I cant trust that anymore, I decide to talk to somebody,” Tori continues. She says she tried to speak with a Shapermint “Live Fit Expert” but when none were available when she asked. She then texted a Shapermint customer service number explaining the situation, but she says she did not receive a response.

Tori says she tried chalking it up to a barcode error, but after checking the packaging she says she noticed the barcodes on both orders included “CHT,” which she claims stands for “chocolate.”

“If it were black it would say ‘BLK,’ which means they scanned the wrong barcode for my order twice,” she continues. “Should I even trust this brand anymore?”

Tori’s video has been viewed over 70,000 times since she shared it on June 10. Several users shared their own ordering fails with the company in the comments section. Others recommended either switching to another shapewear brand or for Tori to dye the leggings black herself.

Many viewers also tagged the brand in the comments section, and while Shapermint did not respond to any of the comments, it seems that Tori’s TikTok still made an impact.

In a follow-up video, Tori explains Shapermint finally reached out after her video went viral. The brand reportedly reached out to the creator via Instagram after they saw her TikTok video. Tori included a screenshot of the message in the update video.

“I’m so sorry you had to experience that,” the brand wrote in the Instagram message. “What we can do is refund the first order in full and send you the right color for FREE.”

Tori calls the move a great response, but she is still critical of their customer service.

“I guess they do have a few things to fix regarding that,” she says. “It’s also pretty concerning that if I hadn’t made the TikTok, I wouldn’t have gotten this response.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tori via Instagram message and Shapermint’s PR via email.

