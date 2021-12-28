‘​​Give it to your woman’: TikTokers call out clothing brands for sexist care tags

In a TikTok posted on Nov. 28, TikToker Millie Lusson shows clothing care tags that direct wearers to to give the garment to their “woman,” “wife,” or “mother” to clean.

“Time to check clothing for sexist labels,” Lusson wrote in the TikTok’s caption, alongside hashtags like #EnoughIsEnough, #ThisNeedsToStop, and #GenderStereotypes. The video has amassed over 895,000 views.

Most of the commenters on the video were as outraged as Lusson was.

“I find it really ironic that they think they’re calling us useless while simultaneously admitting they can’t even do their own laundry,” wrote @xstaysharp.

“Who would think that’s okay,” commented @whiskeytech.

“This just enables weaponized incompetence,” commented @tamarajaneheart.

This isn’t the first time people have used social media to call out clothing companies for misogynistic care labels. In 2015, the Daily Dot reported Indonesian retailer Salvo Sports Apparel apologized for a clothing label that stated “give this jersey to your woman it’s her job.” The label from Salvo was featured in Lusson’s video.

While it’s unclear when the labels Lusson featured were manufactured, other TikTokers dueted Lusson’s video showing care tags on their clothes from more contemporary companies. A tag from RipNDip shared by @cheesycherries states “if washing becomes completely necessary, give it to momma or gf and go skate.”

TikTokers who saw @cheesycherries video are calling out RipNDip as well.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lusson, @cheesycherries, and RipNDip.

Today’s Top Stories