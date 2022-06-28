‘My phone is POPPING OFF’: Woman says friends didn’t know about engagement until she sent wedding invitations, sparking debate

A woman’s TikTok video went viral after she revealed that her friends didn’t know she was engaged until she sent wedding invitations.

“Tell me you live for chaos without telling me you live for chaos, I’ll go first,” said the woman who posted the video.

In the video, TikToker @sometimessierra said that for two years, she avoided talking about her relationship with her friends so that she can see their reactions “when they open their mailboxes to an invitation to my wedding.”

The video was posted on June 23 and by Tuesday had over 6.7 million views and over 2,000 comments.

In a follow-up video providing context to the situation, the woman explained that she has not seen her friends in over two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and that her fiance is in the military and stationed in Korea. But the TikToker said their friends had met her fiance before their engagement.

“Since we’ve been together since wee tots most of these people are both of our friends,” the woman explained. “They simply didn’t know that I’ve been betrothed to him for quite some time because I decided not to tell anybody.”

She clarified in the comments under her second video that her friends did know she and her partner were dating but not that they were engaged.

But it’s not all congratulations for the soon-to-be bride. Her video caused debate among the commenters about whether or not her plan was worth the chaos.

“I would feel so sad if my close friend did this? I’d feel like they cut me out of a huge part of their life and didn’t like me,” one user commented.

Another explained how this was a blow to the friendship. “If one of my friends kept a relationship from me and then invited me to the wedding I would simply not go,” the user said.

Others expressed support for the TikToker’s decision to not tell anyone about her relationship status.

“Congratulations ma’am. You saved your relationship from unwanted bad advices which friends [give] a lot,” another user wrote.

Some users said they similarly hid engagements or pregnancies.

“I did this! Except we eloped, and posted a link to our wedding being live streamed and turned off our phones,” a user said.

