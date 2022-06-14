‘People just love to complain’: Karen picks up food order early, complains, and doesn’t tip on a $650 bill

Those who work in the restaurant industry know about the “rush”; times during the shift when the restaurant gets busy and things may take longer. However, one TikToker shared an experience where he asked a woman to give him 15 more minutes to complete her take-out order. To the man’s surprise, the customer said no and then complained about her order not being ready.

In the video, the creator (@DeanRedmonds) says that a woman placed a large order during the lunch rush and the creator originally told her to pick up her food in 45 minutes but then called back and asked to pick it up in an hour. When he asked for extra time, the woman said “no” and came in after 45 minutes. According to Dean, the customer waited angrily and didn’t leave a tip on $650 worth of food.

“She then comes in 30 minutes later, so angry saying that we forgot her pickle,” the creator said in the video, “I go back to the kitchen, get a giant container and dump 17 pickles, I then give her this.”

The Karen reportedly wrote a bad review about the creator, claiming Dean intentionally didn’t give the woman a pickle. In response, the creator claims later found out she is “in charge of the filming” of a show that he watches, so he created multiple IMDb accounts and left one-star reviews on each of her projects.

The video has been viewed over 635,000 times, with over 1,500 comments left on the TikTok.

Commenters urged Dean to share the name of the woman or projects that she worked on, but the creator replied to one comment saying that he doesn’t “want to ruin her life.”

Others joked about how ridiculous the woman was behaving and some even likened it to an episode of Spongebob, where a customer thought he didn’t get the pickles he ordered.

“It’s giving Bubble Bass,” one person joked, “‘You forgot the pickles!'”

Someone else wrote, “It’s giving ‘Where’s my drink???? My diet doctor kelp?!’”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories