man yelling upset caption "true story" (l) sandwiches stacked on counter top (c) man yelling upset caption "true story" (r)

Jun_Oem/Shutterstock @deanredmonds/TikTok (Licensed)

‘People just love to complain’: Karen picks up food order early, complains, and doesn’t tip on a $650 bill

'Ppl who’ve never worked in service industry are the worst.'

Moises Mendez II 

Moises Mendez II

IRL

Posted on Jun 14, 2022

Those who work in the restaurant industry know about the “rush”; times during the shift when the restaurant gets busy and things may take longer. However, one TikToker shared an experience where he asked a woman to give him 15 more minutes to complete her take-out order. To the man’s surprise, the customer said no and then complained about her order not being ready.

In the video, the creator (@DeanRedmonds) says that a woman placed a large order during the lunch rush and the creator originally told her to pick up her food in 45 minutes but then called back and asked to pick it up in an hour. When he asked for extra time, the woman said “no” and came in after 45 minutes. According to Dean, the customer waited angrily and didn’t leave a tip on $650 worth of food.

“She then comes in 30 minutes later, so angry saying that we forgot her pickle,” the creator said in the video, “I go back to the kitchen, get a giant container and dump 17 pickles, I then give her this.”

The Karen reportedly wrote a bad review about the creator, claiming Dean intentionally didn’t give the woman a pickle. In response, the creator claims later found out she is “in charge of the filming” of a show that he watches, so he created multiple IMDb accounts and left one-star reviews on each of her projects.

@deanredmonds all the bad reviews are about me #storytime #restauranttiktok #fyp #karens #badreviews #imdb #restaurantreview #restaurantlife ♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery – Dante9k Remix – David Snell

The video has been viewed over 635,000 times, with over 1,500 comments left on the TikTok.

Commenters urged Dean to share the name of the woman or projects that she worked on, but the creator replied to one comment saying that he doesn’t “want to ruin her life.”

Others joked about how ridiculous the woman was behaving and some even likened it to an episode of Spongebob, where a customer thought he didn’t get the pickles he ordered.

“It’s giving Bubble Bass,” one person joked, “‘You forgot the pickles!'”

Someone else wrote, “It’s giving ‘Where’s my drink???? My diet doctor kelp?!’”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories

‘This is why you never use work equipment for anything other but work’: TikToker exposes the ‘creepy’ surveillance software in action that bosses use to spy on workers
‘We’re not back in the day anymore’: Recruiter on LinkedIn says people shouldn’t wear hoodies to Zoom interviews, sparking debate
‘Never trust those dogsitting apps’: Wag! dogsitter brings a woman to customer’s house, gets caught on security camera
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Jun 14, 2022, 12:15 pm CDT

Moises Mendez II

Moises Mendez II is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. He is a freelance journalist based in New York City writing about everything from music to LGBTQ issues.

Moises Mendez II
 