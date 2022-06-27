‘$13 an hour? no thanks snacks aren’t benefits’: Restaurant increases prices by 50%, blames ‘lazy workers’ in job flyer

A TikTok posted by a restaurant workers advocacy organization shows a flyer allegedly posted by a New Jersey diner blaming ‘lazy workers’ for a 50% price increase and detailing the “benefits” of working at the restaurant.

In the video posted by Restaurant Opportunities Center United (@roc_united) on June 6, the restaurant’s flyer reads, “Due to lazy workers quitting with no notice and crazy inflation (thanks Biden) we have increased all our prices by 50 percent beginning June 4.”

Wholesale food prices have increased by about 15.6% in the last year, according to the National Restaurant Association, which plays a role in restaurants increasing their prices. The New York Times also reports that inflation is heavily impacting the service industry as consumers are eager to spend money on experiences after COVID-19 lockdowns. This high demand, paired with low supply, has increased prices across industries.

While the diner blamed workers partly for its price increases, they encouraged customers to apply in order to “help [them] fill the workplace and lower [their] prices again.” The flyer claims that pay starts at $16 an hour. However, the fine print says that “$13/hour + benefits = $16/hour.”

The flyer details that the potential benefits include a “supportive work environment,” “free snacks,” “good salary,” a pay increase (up to) $0.50 per year, paid sick time with a doctor’s note, and a gift card raffle.

A handwritten note at the bottom of the flyer says, “Do not take this paper!! We will press charges.”

Read more on the service industry here.

The video has amassed over 1.1 million views as of June 27, with commenters putting the restaurant on blast for its sub-par “benefits.”

“Doctors note required but one of the ‘great benefits’ isn’t healthcare insurance??????” one user wrote.

“$13 an hour? no thanks snacks aren’t benefits,” another said.

“‘We guarantee you will not get a raise higher than 50 cents a year’ how is that supposed to be a positive?” a third added.

Others believe that the flyer is a “red flag” and goes against the restaurant’s promise of a “supportive work environment.”

“That’s a toxic work environment if I’ve seen one,” one commenter said.

“I can already imagine how bad & irrational management is,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to ROC United via email.

Today’s top stories