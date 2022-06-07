‘God forbid you hear a noise when you’re eating’: Mom calls out a ‘Karen’ couple who got mad at them for laughing in restaurant

A viral TikTok shows the TikToker’s mom calling out a “Karen and Larry” who allegedly got mad at them for laughing loudly at a restaurant.

The TikToker (@spencer_squad) laughs in the video as her mom leans out of her seat to yell at the other customers.

“When u & ur mom run into a Karen & a Larry this is what happens,” the video’s on-screen text says. As of Tuesday, the TikTok garnered about 1.3 million views on the social media platform.

“I don’t care. I don’t care if either one of you guys—this is a free.. we’re laughing,” the mom says to the couple, struggling to even find the right words to call them out. “We are laughing, is it a crime to laugh? I’m sorry Karen, what?”

The mom rolls her eyes then laughs as she leans back into her seat. The TikToker continues laughing.

“God forbid you hear a noise when you’re eating,” the mom sarcastically says to them, who are off-camera.

Turning back to the table, the mom says to the TikToker, “They actually yelled at us, like he was my daddy.”

The video’s voiceover says, “She can not deal with stupidity.” Then the mom is heard saying, “I don’t like stupid people at all. I just can’t deal with them. I cannot. I can’t.”

Another video clip shows the mom snapping at the couple again, saying it would be nice if they left.

Viewers widely sided with the TikToker and her mom, saying in comments that the woman and her partner should have stayed at home if they wanted a quiet meal.

“They should of ate at home If they wanted it to be quiet!!!” one viewer commented on the video.

In reply to the comment, the TikToker wrote, “Right!!! Please stay home! Don’t go into the outside if it’s not for ya.”

“Misery needs company. laugh louder…they can go to a library or stay home if they want silence, a second viewer commented.

“People that get mad at people talking, laughing and babies making noise in restaurants irk me. Eat at home bruh it’s a public establishment,” a third viewer said.

Other viewers said they died laughing at some of the mom’s comments.

“‘Like he was my daddy’ LOL,” one user wrote with multiple laughing emoji.

“‘He yelled at us like he was my daddy’ I’m cryingggg,” another user said.

One user commented, “‘I’m sorry Karen what’ had me absolutely screaming.”

Some users said “Karens” just can’t stand to hear or see others be happy or enjoy themselves.

“‘God forbid you hear a noise while you’re eating’ BRO FRRRRR why do Karens get so mad when people laugh or are talking,” one viewer wrote.

Another viewer said, “Some people can’t stand the happiness of others.”

The Daily Dot reached out to user @spencer_squad via TikTok comment.

