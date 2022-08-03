A freelance worker on TikTok has gone viral after sharing that she’s unable to complete her Fiverr voiceover and video orders since her voice is shot. User Arbel Kimmick (@freelancebigsis) uses her account to share tips on freelancing and allegedly usually does voiceover work as part of her gigs. In her video, she explains all the orders keep piling up since she can’t talk.

“POV: when your voice is shot and you have orders piling up that all require you to talk,” the overlay text in the video reads. “No talking for the next 24 hours!” she added in the caption. The clip shows her scrolling through several incomplete Fiverr orders from clients. Fiverr is a popular platform used by freelancers to market and sell their services and skills.

Kimmick’s video has received more than 33,000 views on the platform as of Wednesday. In the comments, she asked viewers for tips and remedies for getting her voice back.

The TikToker told the Daily Dot she has been a Fiverr seller for six years and that she had lost her voice due to contracting Covid-19. She wrote via TikTok direct message that her ailment didn’t directly cause her to lose sales and was able to get extensions on her orders.

When asked how she manages taking time off for sick days when she’s a freelancer, Kimmick said it’s one of the downsides of working for yourself.

“Usually you will lose money on those days unless you have passive income set up,” she wrote.

Passive income constitutes earning money that requires minimal labor or supervision and is usually not the main source of income. The concept has been the talk of many freelancers in social media spaces and those looking to go into entrepreneurship.

Still, Kimmick said being a freelancer today is “fantastic” as there are so many resources that allow you to sell freelance skills such as sites like Fiverr.

