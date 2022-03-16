‘You in a Black woman’s business?’: Red Lobster worker says she was fired after shutting down customer

TikTok user Bresha (@breshmaria) shared the story of how she was allegedly fired from her job at Red Lobster.

In the first of a string of TikToks, Bresha shares a story about shutting down a customer who accused her of drinking on the job.

“I’m at work… and I’m at the server table drinking lemonade,” she starts. “This man at the bar said, ‘You drinking on the clock?’”

Bresha did not take this lightly, responding, “You in a Black woman’s business?”

She later added, “Black History Month is over, but it’s Women’s History Month. Don’t play with me.”

Initially, TikTokers in the comments celebrated Bresha for sticking up for herself.

“​​As you should,” one commenter wrote. “They used to be so bothered seeing me sit down during shift. I already didn’t get a lunch break.”

“Yes,” added another. “You got him.”

Later in the comments, Bresha said that the man in question actually handled her response well.

“It was a little jokey joke,” she wrote in the comments. “We laughed about it after.”

However, Bresha takes time to assert that “He knew not to play with me after.”

While this seemed like the end of the situation, just over a week later, Bresha added a comment to her video saying she “got fired,” complicating the story.

In a series of follow-up videos, Bresha shares the whole tale behind her firing and the situation that led to it.

“I worked in a restaurant… If you’ve worked in a restaurant, you know how the men be,” she starts. “They be perverted. They’re always cat-calling and doing extra shift to try to get your attention, and it’s very fucking annoying.”

As the videos continue, she says that managers accused her of having a problem with her “attitude.” While Bresha readily admits that she may have had attitude issues in the past, she says that managerial issues made the restaurant a difficult place to work.

“Most of the managers sucked,” she says bluntly.

These so-called “attitude issues,” along with an incident with an unhappy customer, led to Bresha being fired.

This story has a happy ending, however: Bresha has a new job.

“Now I have a better job,” she says, “and it’s so crazy because I was already plotting to leave in March.”

Bresha did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. Red Lobster did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

