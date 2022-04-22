‘The red flags may explain the green flags’: TikToker finds pregnancy books in man’s apartment in a turn from ‘green flag’ video

In a tragic twist to user @discoveringdevin’s first viral TikTok, wherein she identified several ‘green flags’ in the apartment of a man she was dating, it looks like now that she has run into some more concerning red flags in the home, leading to viewers describing the ‘whiplash’ between her original video about the man and her latest discoveries.

In this follow-up TikTok, which has amassed over 800,000 views, the user points out various red flags in the man’s apartment including a ring, four laptops, and two copies of the popular pregnancy book: ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting.’

https://www.tiktok.com/@discoveringdevin/video/7084002721564560683

Her previous viral TikTok about the apartment, which identified ‘green flags,’ included “thriving plants” a well-stocked Nespresso machine, and a bed frame. This video got 6,000,000 views since being posted a month ago, but the question is, do these red flags cancel out the green flags? For the commenters on her latest video, the answer was a resounding yes.

“If you came from the green flags video this is honestly a shocker,” one user wrote. “The red flags may explain the green flags,” another added, implying that a girlfriend could be responsible for the things identified as a green flag in the previous video. Agreeing that the man may well have a partner, a third commenter wrote, “Now this makes the thriving plants and a selection of coffee pods a red flag. There has to be girls clothes somewhere in the closet.”

But not everyone was ready to give up on ‘green flag man’ so quickly. Trying to explain away the pregnancy books, one commenter said, “Maybe he is expecting nieces and nephews. Man is trying to be thoughtful.” Another suggested that three of the man’s four laptops might be dead — but even that doesn’t bode too well, as the commenter added that it may well indicate that he has attachment issues.

As for the TikToker herself, she seems to be rethinking her previous judgment, as she replied to one comment saying (in reference to the Tyra Banks meme) “We were all rooting for you!” In reference to her first video, where she gave the man two thumbs up, she asked in the caption of her second video, “Does he still get two thumbs up?”

The user did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

