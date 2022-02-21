‘This is as 2022 as it gets’: Viral TikTok shows receptionist working remotely via iPad, sparking debate

A viral TikTok video shows a doctor’s office receptionist apparently working from home using an iPad—sparking debate about remote work in the comments.

“The front desk at my doctor is literally working from her living room,” the user @dinosoph wrote via text on the video.

The video shows someone checking in with the receptionist through video call on an iPad at the receptionist’s desk.

“This is as 2022 as it gets [crying emojis],” they captioned the video.

The video garnered over 2.2 million views and sparked debate over remote working in the comments. Many praised the use of technology for remote working.

“Honestly, everything the front desk people do can be done over a tablet anyways. Schedule, insurance validation, check in, etc,” one user said.

“Love it. what’s the point of technology if we don’t utilize it for convenience and better life quality? also reduces traffic for everybody,” said another.

“No really though. We don’t NEED to physically be at a job to be able to do it,” a third user said.

However, a few users argued that speaking to someone through a screen dulls the interaction.

“I think I’m old. This makes me kind of sad. I miss interacting in person,” one user said.

Others envied the receptionist’s position.

“What a dream job seriously,” one user said.

“Where is this? Are they hiring?” asked another.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @dinosoph via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories: