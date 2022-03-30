‘They didn’t want any Black neighbors’: TikToker says house next door to open house hung monkeys on nooses

A TikTok shows a display that homeowners in Decatur, Georgia, allegedly put up that includes sock monkey dolls hung on nooses tied to a tree.

In a video posted on March 13, Shia (@shiatherealtor), who says she is a realtor, says that the neighbors of the open house “didn’t want any Black neighbors.”

“They knew there would be plenty of traffic coming through, in and out,” Shia says.

She says the display also features a white lamb, “indicating white people,” and posters that say “you have to pick the gun up to put the gun down” and “Black Lives Matter ???”

The video has been viewed almost 1.5 million times. In the video’s caption, Shia wrote “what you not about to do is demonstrate hate crime against us. The effort they go through to try to upset and bash us should be placed elsewhere.”

@shiatherealtor I get it. You’re entitled to your opinion. However, what you not about to do is demonstrate hate crime against us. The effort they go through to try to upset and bash us should be placed elsewhere… this is in Decatur, Ga btw! I could say so much more.. but here you go internet. ♬ Paradise – Ikson

In a follow-up video, Shia says that when visiting the neighborhood after the open house, she saw the owner of the house that hung the racist display taking it down.

“This is not the end of this. These neighbors have been doing this for over a year now,” Shia says. The TikToker alleges the neighbor has been “arrested” for “hate crimes.”

In the comments section of her viral video, Shia wrote that “it’s sad and hurtful” that the neighbor doesn’t face any real consequences for their actions.

Commenters on the video aimed to identify the neighbor. Others decried the concept that the neighbor’s actions could be justified as an opinion or free speech.

“That’s not freedom of speech, it’s a threat,” @bishyouwish420 commented.

“They aren’t entitled to this opinion. This ain’t an opinion, this is hatred and violence,” @humanbaby0 wrote.

Some apologized to Shia that she had to see the display in the first place.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shia via TikTok comment and the Decatur Police Department via email.

