‘You heard what I called you’: Karen refers to Puerto Rican woman as a ‘Damn Mexican’ at grocery store

She clarified why in follow-up clips.

Published Oct 7, 2021

A racist Karen calls Puerto Rican TikToker @samanthaleearriaga a “damn Mexican” in a viral, new grocery store video.

The video, captioned “This is still going on in 2021,” amassed over 299,000 views and 19,000 likes since posting three days ago.

A text overlay states, “Encountering a racist Karen in Gaffney, South Carolina.”

The 23-second video shows @samanthaleearriaga pushing a grocery cart and turning around to ask a lady behind her, “What did you call me?”

“You heard what I called you,” the lady’s voice responds.

“What did you say?” @sanamanthaleearriaga repeatedly asks until the lady finally repeats what she said.

“I don’t have to repeat it twice… I called you a damn Mexican.”

In two further videos posted yesterday and today respectively, @samanthaleearriaga clarifies that the lady had been yelling at her for putting rice water (which is a non-refrigerated product) back on the shelf rather than in the refrigerator.

Some of the 1,068 commenters thought @samanthaleearriaga was being too sensitive.

“Stop starting shit then using the race card,” said @kevinramey1.

“Who started what?!,” responded @samanthaleearriaga.

Others came to her defense and noted how common racism is in the South.

“I work at WALMART in Georgia and hear racist things from customers every day,” said @taylorashlyn02.

“They act like that in Columbia, SC too,” said @bg_foreign.

The Daily Dot reached out to @samanthaleearriaga for comment.

*First Published: Oct 7, 2021, 12:51 pm CDT

Clara is a full-time digital nomad writing about culture, food, and music. Her work has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, BuzzFeed, the Daily Dot, the Austin Chronicle, USA Today, and NiceKicks. She aims to be quicker on her feet than Borat's lawyers.

