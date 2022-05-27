woman on sidewalk lifting heel caption "Sexy Fish in Miami won't let me in with a YSL purse & heels because I don't fit their "image"... You would never get this service in NYC. Stay away from this racist, pretentious tacky restaurant." (l) Sexy Fish restaurant (c) Woman showing outfit on sidewalk caption "Sexy Fish in Miami won't let me in with a YSL purse & heels because I don't fit their "image"... You would never get this service in NYC. Stay away from this racist, pretentious tacky restaurant." (r)

‘I don’t fit their image’: TikToker says she was turned away from ‘racist’ Miami restaurant

'I know someone else who's Asian who had the same problem.'

Kathleen Wong 

Posted on May 27, 2022

A TikToker says she was turned away from a Miami restaurant because she didn’t “fit their ‘image.” She claims it was due to racism and discrimination, but some commenters disagree.

TikToker @sai_sippin posted the clip on Thursday, where she shows herself and her outfit outside of the restaurant. The text overlay reads: “Sexy Fish in Miami won’t let me in with a YSL purse & heels because I don’t fit their “image”…You would never get this service in NYC. Stay away from this racist, pretentious tacky, restaurant.”

@sai_sippin STAY AWAY FROM SEXY FISH IN . BRICKELL, MIAMI. THEY ARE RACIST AF. NEVER EXPERIENCED THIS BEFORE. #fyp #10MillionAdoptions #FindYourEdge #racism #miami #blm #miami #305 #racist #discrimination #awareness ♬ original sound – saisippin

In the clip, she says, “Sexy Fish won’t let me in when I’m wearing heels and that’s on racism and discrimination. Just Miami things.”

The camera pans to her outfit, showing off her leather pants, a striped velvet top, black heels, and a red YSL bag.

As of Friday, the TikTok has over 54,900 views.

In the comments, some comments noted she likely wasn’t let in as she wasn’t following their dress code.

One commenter said, “You guys aren’t in dress code though.” Another pointed out that it may be her jeans, despite the TikToker wearing leather pants.

Others responded, pointing out that “every white girl on their insta is wearing jeans.”

One TikToker shared, “I wore jeans there. This is definitely discriminatory. You didn’t miss anything – most overrated Miami spot.”

According to Sexy Fish Miami’s website, they say they favor “a glamorous dress code.” Items that are not permitted are shorts, beachwear, flip flops, hats, sliders and sportswear. The dress code doesn’t mention jeans.

In a follow-up TikTok, @sai_sippin shared Instagram images of Sexy Fish Miami patrons to show that “they let other people in who were dressed the same like us…. & we had a reservation.”

She also shared replies from other people who said they weren’t let in.

One user said, “I know someone else who’s Asian who had the same problem. It’s fucked up.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @sai_sippin via Instagram direct message and Sexy Fish Miami via email.

*First Published: May 27, 2022, 2:57 pm CDT

Kathleen is a Honolulu-based freelance writer, editor and communications strategist who has been published by the New York Times, Vice, Huffington Post, Hana Hou!, and more. She's worked in the communication departments at the Honolulu Museum of Art, ACLU of Hawaii and Hawaii Community Foundation. When she's not writing, she can be found in the ocean, walking her rescue poi dog or oil painting.

