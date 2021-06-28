‘They trashed my room’: Woman tweets encounter with raccoon that fell through her ceiling

Haley Iliff came home from New York to find an unexpected visitor in her bedroom: a raccoon. Before long, at least four other raccoons arrived and stayed the night.

Yes, you read that right.

Iliff documented the experience on Twitter, where others were unfazed, sharing their own experiences with unexpected—and usually unwelcome—animal guests.

i came home from new york and a racoon fell through the roof above my bedroom (1/??) pic.twitter.com/RGedYqfQnN — haley iliff (@haley_iliff) June 26, 2021

The raccoon apparently fell through the roof of Iliff’s home into her bedroom, although it’s unclear whether the raccoon created the hole itself.

Perhaps raccoon invasions aren’t particularly unusual, as Twitter user @snoofle replied, “Same energy as the time a raccoon broke out of my wall and got stuck.”

Same energy as the time a raccoon broke out of my wall and got stuck pic.twitter.com/B5Ya4x5mm7 — Snoof (@Snoofle) June 27, 2021

User @tellirico says they also found a raccoon at work, and user @HeyFromTexas tweeted that a raccoon came through their doggie door at night.

I’m on shift at the FD tonight. We toned for a call and came running down the stairs to find this…😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2UJRFv0jNF — THE B IN BUNKERS (@tellirico) June 27, 2021

Raccoon takeover- yikes. This one came through my doggie door in the middle of the night. Dogs were not pleased. pic.twitter.com/iTv9QoRtqd — Kay Hetherly (@HeyFromTexas) June 27, 2021

Iliff says the humane society couldn’t help remove the raccoon because it was a mother protecting her babies, and the family has to stick together.

According to Iliff, she and her roommate had to wait overnight for someone to come remove the animal. During that time, the guest count grew, reaching at least five raccoons.

“Since the roof is open to the sky, we have a multiplying raccoon problem,” Iliff tweeted.

since the roof is open to the sky, we have a multiplying raccoon problem. last count was 5 raccoons and they found their way to the office upstairs as well. pic.twitter.com/UvkXZ53ojU — haley iliff (@haley_iliff) June 26, 2021

The raccoons reportedly made their way into an upstairs office room. From the looks of Iliff’s tweets, they completely trashed her bedroom, scattering her belongings and using her bed as a toilet.

they trashed my room, who knows what else they’ll do before we get them out. no idea how much this is gonna cost me, at the very least i’ll need new sheets pic.twitter.com/rbmYL0MlkB — haley iliff (@haley_iliff) June 26, 2021

Luckily for Iliff though, her roommate rescued a treasured Squishmallow toy from “what would assuredly be a slow and torturous demise.”

a huge thank you to my roommate @WolffAmerica for saving my most treasured squishmallow, gary jerry, from what would assuredly be a slow and torturous demise. — haley iliff (@haley_iliff) June 26, 2021

Eventually, all the raccoons were removed from the premises, and according to Iliff, they now live on a private property with a lake.

she was being an excellent mama and now the family lives on a private property with their own lake :) — haley iliff (@haley_iliff) June 27, 2021

Iliff did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

