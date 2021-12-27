‘It’s a public bench’: Woman confronts Karen who didn’t want to share a bench at the mall in viral TikTok

A TikToker’s viral video in which they tell off a so-called “Karen” who didn’t want to share a shopping mall bench has garnered 5.4 million views on the platform.

Posted by @camocamille, the video features a woman, initially off-camera, telling the TikToker that the next time they sit on a public bench, they should ask the person already sitting there if they mind sharing it.

“Why would I do that?” @camocamille responds. “It’s a public setting.”

The Karen then asks if they have been “living under a rock,” because of coronavirus, which the woman sites as a concern for personal space. @camocamille points out that the Karen is not wearing a mask, which they say means the woman does not actually care about coronavirus, and is using it as a cover when the woman says they should know to stay away from other people.

“How am I supposed to know that?” @camocamille said. “It’s a public bench, if you don’t want someone to sit next to you, then get up. You’re rude. I saw the disgusting look you gave me and my friend.”

As the woman, who @camocamille identifies as “Gladis” walks away, she claims to be “royal.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@camocamille/video/7045363907912797486

Commenters on the video remarked on what Gladis had to say, poking holes in the reasoning she gave.

“Lmao if she ‘stays away from people’ then why is she at the mall during the busiest time of the year,” one commenter wrote.

Others praised @camocamille for matching the woman’s negative energy.

@camocamille replied to one such commenter, writing, “I (don’t care) who you are, what you got going on, age, gender, race… you will never win if you try me.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @CamoCamille via Instagram DM.

Today’s Top Stories