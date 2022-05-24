‘Am I getting promoted or fired?’: Worker gets emailed a random Zoom link for a meeting with their boss and 2 other department heads, sparking debate

Viewers are invested in a viral TikTok after an employee shared that they were asked to join a meeting with their boss and two other department heads.



TikToker @kingghostykoxo shared they’d received notification of the meeting and asked viewers if they thought they were getting promoted or fired.

In their bio, they list that they work at two rock radio stations as a DJ and content creator.

One commenter said, “that happened to me once and I thought the same. turns out they selected me for a leadership class. so no extra money or a better title, just homework.”

Another said, “I’m sorry, you’ll get another job soon.”

A third commented, “As long as HR isn’t there, you should be good, but I’ll pray just to be safe.”

Commenters shared they related to King Ghosty’s “millennial job anxiety”. Commenters are stressed as the video was posted on May 23 and the meeting isn’t until May 26.

Viewers are eager to know if King Ghosty will be fired or not, but one offered a comforting perspective: “Most leaders don’t schedule bad news.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @kingghostykoxo via TikTok comment for comment on this story.

Today’s top stories