Popeyes manager hits teen worker who reportedly tried to clock out

A Popeyes manager was reportedly arrested after hitting a teen employee who reportedly wanted to clock out of work.

In the video shared online earlier this week, a man in a yellow manager’s polo argues with a female employee behind the counter. Accounts of the incident claim that she was trying to clock out.

Despite another employee’s attempts to get in between and deescalate the situation, the manager, later identified as 20-year-old Marquez Smith by local outlet WALB News, slaps the 16-year-old employee across the face.

He gets driven out from behind the counter and toward the front door of the restaurant by other employees, screaming about how “disrespectful” everyone is in the process.

A Popeyes manager was caught on camera hitting a 16-year-old a girl employee who wanted to clock out. He was later arrested and charged with battery and cruelty to children in the first degree 👀 pic.twitter.com/TppwN35xgO — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 1, 2022

A police report shows that Smith was arrested following the incident and charged with battery and first-degree cruelty to children.

People online, where the video went viral, reacted to the incident with anger. “But then call workers disrespectful I literally walked off my job because of this. They be wanting people to do stuff they can’t or not obligated to do,” one Twitter user said.

she was clocking out when he walked up on her you don’t see her on the phone on the wall and it dont matter if she was leaving or not he was clearly the aggressor in this situation and had no reason to put his hands on her cause he walked up on her and she didn’t back down — 𝔹𝕚𝕘 𝕊𝕠𝕦𝕡 💎✨ (@___saluteher) June 1, 2022

But then call workers disrespectful I literally walked off my job because of this. They be wanting people to do stuff they can’t or not obligated to do — ° (@OHFAS3) June 1, 2022

Mfs get a key to the store and start power trippin…. — SIX FOURTEEN 6/14 🎂🎉 (@STFU_anajai2) May 31, 2022

Popeyes also responded to the video, noting in a public statement that Smith was immediately fired.

“We are absolutely horrified, like the rest of the public,” it said on Twitter. “We are working with local authorities and the franchisee to ensure the impacted team member has the support she needs to fully recover.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bainbridge Public Safety for more information about the incident and Smith’s arrest via email.

