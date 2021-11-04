‘I just wish every Hooters had all sorts of girls’: Viral TikTok about Hooters with plus-sized waitresses sparks debate

In a TikTok posted on Wednesday, Jaron Furches (@jaronfurches) shows a picture of plus-sized women in Hooters uniforms.

“The [world’s] first plus sized Hooters just opened,” he wrote in the video’s overlay text.

Furches is then seen gliding on his heels toward the door of his apartment on Heelys, lip-syncing the song “Running Out of Time” from Netflix’s Vivo. The lyrics “we gotta go, we gotta go, I know, I know,” have become part of a popular TikTok sound.

“OMW to win customer of the year,” Furches wrote in the video’s caption.

As of Thursday afternoon, it has accumulated 3.7 million pageviews.

(It’s very likely that this TikTok is a gag built around a random Halloween photo. The Daily Dot has not been able to verify that the Hooters location Furches referenced exists, and has reached out to Furches and Hooters. Furches commented on the video saying if he could financially afford it, he would open a Hooters location.)

Commenters responded with enthusiasm for a Hooters with plus-sized staff all the same.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jaronfurches/video/7026430251475553541?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=7016721189293147654

“You gotta be 2 somethin to 2 somethin,” commented @saglife98. The refrain about how much a woman weighs has been made popular on TikTok by an account for Juicy Body Goddess plus-sized boutique in North Carolina.

“Running to get an application,” wrote @oversizedsnicker.

Others, though, thought that plus-sized women should just be hired at all Hooters.

“Something about having a specific location doesn’t sit well with me,” commented @kristinaford642. “They should be able to work [at] any location.”

“Why can’t they just hire all sizes at any Hooters?” wrote @ecstacyartistry. “Why discriminate in the first place.”

“I just wish every Hooters had all sorts of girls working together,” commented @aubrenyc.

“This lowkey hurts my feelings,” shared @tehya.n. “Why can’t I just work at a normal Hooters?”

