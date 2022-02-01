‘Minding her business, about to take down a whole police force’: People think TikToker accidentally captured cops ‘planting evidence’ in car in viral video

While hosting a live stream in her car, a TikToker captured police pulling someone over in front of her, and many viewers think she accidentally caught cops “planting evidence” in the car.

Kaley Delora, user @kapperella, was filming herself eating snacks in a parking lot during a live stream on TikTok. When the police pulled a woman over, Delora flipped the camera around to record it.

While the woman who was pulled over was in the back of the police car, a man in plain clothes enters from the right. He opens the passenger door of the woman’s car and leans in there for a moment. Then, he closes the door and walks off to the left.

One viewer on the live suggested that the man was a plain-clothes officer “planting evidence” in the car.

“Who the shit is this? Yeah, that was another cop dressed like a civilian,” Delora says in the live.

In another video explaining the situation, Delora says she heard the officers say they had a warrant for the woman’s arrest and found two open bottles of alcohol in the back of her car. She says they handcuffed the woman and put her in the back of the police car.

The TikToker says the two police officers then called six more officers, two of which were plain-clothes officers. She says they then started pointing at her.

“They go, ‘Did they see anything?’ And they point to me. And then, all of a sudden, somebody came from the back of my car, and I could hear them reading off my license plate. It was a cop,” Delora says.

In another clip, Delora shows police cruiser lights being shone into her windshield. She alleges the police then moved the woman’s car down the street so that she couldn’t watch.

“So I got out of the car and walked down, still in the parking lot across the street, and kept filming,” Delora says.

She says they continued to shine lights at her to keep her from recording. When Delora decided to leave, she says she was followed by one of the officers in a black truck.

The initial video received over 2.2 million views, and Delora later posted more clips showing the police doing a full search of the car.

Several viewers also speculated that the police planted something in the woman’s car and are urging Delora to send the video to a news station.

“Minding her business, about to take down a whole police force,” one user said.

“​​Did that just happen? Did you catch them planting evidence?” another said.

“They just realized they were caught… once that light hit you… need your phone for evidence ma’ma.. Lmao,” a third wrote.

In another follow-up video, Delora clarifies that she isn’t certain something was planted in the car.

“I don’t know if that’s what happened, but I included that because that’s what the [viewer] was talking about. So if I’m wrong, and that’s not want happened, don’t come at me,” she says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Delora via a TikTok comment. It is unclear which police department is featured in the video.

