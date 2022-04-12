‘My heart DROPPED when no one picked up the phone’: People get stuck in elevator, no one appears to answer the elevator’s emergency phone

In a viral TikTok video, two people get stuck in an elevator, and no one appears to answer the emergency phone.

The video, shared by user @dan_repola, shows the inner part of the elevator doors closing, while the outer doors remain shut.

“What? No. My greatest fear is happening,” one of the men says.

They try hitting different buttons and calling for help on the elevator’s emergency telephone, however, no one appears to answer in the video. The TikToker told the Daily Dot that they did receive an answer after waiting for a few minutes.

https://www.tiktok.com/@dan_repola/video/7083689721330748718/

“We’re just gonna fucking die,” the TikToker says.

The next clip shows them attempting to push open the outer elevator doors and calling out for help in the small crack between the doors. The video has been viewed nearly 4 million times in under a week.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker says they were stuck in the elevator for about 45 minutes, and he says a technician was supposed to arrive in another 30 to 45 minutes. However, they didn’t want to wait that long.

Instead, he says, they pulled out a manual pin on the control board that would open up the doors and finally escaped.

The TikToker’s initial video gained over 3.5 million views, and many users were shocked in the comments.

“My heart DROPPED when no one picked up the phone,” one user said.

Others, not knowing that someone did eventually answer the phone, suggested that they sue the elevator company or the property owner for the emergency phone not working.

“Theres no way you cant sue for the emergency phone not answering,” one user said.

“Fun fact, you can sue the elevator company,” another said.

However, several users warned others against the method the men used to get out of the elevator, arguing that it is incredibly dangerous if the elevator happens to move.

“Don’t climb through … if it suddenly moves you’re screwed,” one user said.

“More deaths happen in elevators from exiting like this. Don’t do this,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @dan_repola via Instagram direct message.

Today’s top stories