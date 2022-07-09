‘Is this even legal?’: TikToker claims she had her college acceptance rescinded due to her sexuality

A TikToker posted a video claiming her college rescinded her acceptance due to her sexuality. On July 8, @giannapalmo posted a clip of herself with a text overlay that reads, “when ur floridian college decides to not take u anymore bc ur gay,” as she flips off the camera. The college referenced is reportedly Palm Beach Atlantic University.

The original video received over 700,000 views. The creator posted a series of follow-up videos, including a voice recording allegedly of the PBA head of admissions, telling the applicant that “there are different standards of what is considered acceptable behavior,” and that the university “lives those standards according to the bible.”

In other follow-up videos, Gianna shows the university blocked her on TikTok but continued to comment on her videos claiming that she “withdrew her deposit.” It is currently unclear if Gianna withdrew her deposit or if her admission was rescinded by the Christian university.

In a comment, another TikToker noted that the school’s views on homosexuality were outlined in the school’s handbook. Gianna posted a screenshot of the handbook, which states, “It is the community expectation that PBA students, faculty, and staff will neither engage in nor promote sexuality or gender expression that contradicts biblical standards.”

Commenters on the original video showered Gianna with support.

One user said, “As a queer student that just graduated from this school you have dodged the fattest of bullets babes. You will be so much happier elsewhere!”

Another user wrote, “as a former pba student who transferred because of ridiculous rules like this i just have to say u are better off anyways.”

A third user said, “The fact that everyone is saying it’s a Christian school like it’s still okay for them to do that???”

“I wanna make it clear to y’all that just because it’s a private Christian school doesn’t make it right for them to kick her out,” echoes another TikToker.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gianna via TikTok comment and Palm Beach Atlantic University via email for comment on this story but was not met with an immediate response.

