‘I care about your soul’: Pastor berates passersby for being queer in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok video posted Monday, a street preacher is seen telling TikToker @pridecorneryeg that they are a sinner for being queer.

In the video, the young street preacher is seen saying that the TikToker is living a life of sin.

The TikToker asks, “What makes me a sinner?” The preacher responds, “It’s not the fact that you’re doing this. This doesn’t matter. It’s the fact that you’re living against God himself.”

As the Tiktoker responds to the preacher, they wonder why they were approached in the first place. The TikToker asks the preacher, “Why do you feel like it’s necessary to harass people on the street?”

The preacher responds, “Because I care about your soul.”

According to the TikToker’s caption in the video, the preacher interrupted their otherwise enjoyable Friday evening.

The TikToker wrote in the video’s overlay that the preacher group was “Using young attractive women with a smile aggressively pushing pamphlets into your hands getting into your space.” They added that they “already politely refused” and implied they were at an intersection “[waiting] for the light to change.”

Many in the comments felt like the preacher was wrong for approaching people on the street and trying to bully passersby into following her beliefs.

@ohboyitscorey said, “There is nothing more hateful as Christian ‘love’. And how they are going to force it on you.”

@nymph.nocturnal said, “‘I care about your soul’ but not my personal space, or my right to choose my religion, or my right to live my life as I see fit without judgement.”

