‘So upsetting to work so hard and for what?’: Worker says she was passed up for a promotion. It was given to her trainee instead

A woman claims she was passed up for a promotion that was given to someone else she trained in a viral TikTok video.

The video features Katya (@katyarilatos) as she vents her frustrations while eating in her car. The overlay text reads, “Literally screaming on the inside.” She begins the video, asking the question, “Have you ever had a job where you do everything, you know everything, you train everyone? Well, I’m that person at my job.”

Katya proceeds to explain what happened at her job of four years. Her job opened up a supervisor position she applied for. Katya was met with a slap to the face when her job announced who earned the position. She shared how a person she trained was given the position over her. The caption reflected her dismay, reading, “Venting… its so upsetting to work so hard and for what?”

Since it was posted on July 14, the video has been viewed over 300,000 times. The clip resonated with viewers, with many commenters encouraging her to quit her job.

“It’s time to leave!!! Don’t wait, I waited 11 years!!!” one person emphasized.

“Its time to leave…like yesterday!” another one concurred.

“Leave. That’s what did. I asked for $5 & they said no, I resigned. Now I make more & work at home. Since I left 3 people have left the company,” a third wrote.

Other viewers shared similar experiences.

“Same thing happened to me! And I had lead experience and a bachelors degree. So I applied to an HR position behind their back. Same company. Lol,” one person shared.

“That happened to me on a job and you best believe I quit. Didn’t even give them 2 weeks. After 4yrs I didn’t have a f. Anymore,” a second user said.

“me, I was there for 4 years I did everything there then found out new hires started way more than me and I LEFT,” a third viewer wrote.

“i quit and it felt amazing now im not there everyone notices everything i took on lol they have my duties split up in 4 ppl,” another commenter shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Katya for comment via TikTok comment.

