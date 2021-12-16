‘You on here joking about taking people freedom away’: Parole officer makes fun of house arrest client who traveled in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A now-viral TikTok shows an alleged parole officer poking fun at the fact that she’s going to send her house arrest client to jail because he didn’t come straight home after work.

The video, posted by user @kaspersky1918, shows her looking at a computer screen tracking her client’s whereabouts. Instead of returning home after work, though, it looks like her client made several detours and stops. It’s unclear where he finally ended up—or if he ever went home.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kaspersky1918/video/7040944592346238214

After seeing this, @kaspersky1918 jokes that her client, “better enjoy bc I’m locking his a$$ up tomorrow!!!!”

This remark sparked some backlash among viewers, however. While some commenters joked about where her client could be, others said her video was in poor taste. The video has been viewed over 420,000 times in three days.

“It’s real corny that you on here joking about taking people freedom away,” one viewer said. “[You’re] a part of the problem.”

“Isn’t this a violation of privacy?” a second person said.

“Smh yo supervisor need to be shown this,” a third wrote.

Most viewers, however, seemed to take the post lightly. A number of comments were from people who joked that they actually saw the parolee.

“Oh yea I saw him. He was saving my grandma from a burning building,” one person wrote.

“Chilllll on him our boss had him do a few more deliveries before he went home we need him back at work today,” a second viewer said.

“He was assisting every member of the veterans of foreign wars across the street into Denny’s earlier I saw him,” a third user commented. “Bless him.”

It’s unclear whether @kaspersky1918 got in trouble with her job for her TikTok. In a comment, she wrote that, “My guy pulled up all these alibis in court and showed the judge,” before telling fans and viewers that she loved them.

And in a previous video, @kaspersky1918 admitted that there is a social media policy for her department but that she has a trick to avoid getting in trouble. “I bribe all they greedy a$$es with snacks!!!” she said. “You know law enforcement loves snacks!! We get hungry chasing criminals.”

@kaspersky1918 has over 450,000 followers on the platform.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @kaspersky1918 via TikTok comment.

Today’s Top Stories