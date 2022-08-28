‘Bro was hiding it for himself’: Customer grabs Corona six-pack from the back after gas station worker claims they’re out, sparking debate

One TikToker’s quest for Corona has sparked a debate about retail workers.

User Alec’s (@alecgappymvp) adventures to the cooler, seen by over 1 million people on the platform, have some viewers saying the employees were being lazy. Others think they are stretched too thin.

In the video, Alec recounts an alleged ritual he has at a local gas station. He asks the workers for a six-pack of Corona, and they say they’re out.

“What you see is what we got,” the gas station employee says in the clip.

However, Alec ventures to the employees-only back cooler and finds ample Corona for the taking. When he brings the purchase to the counter, the employee is a bit surprised.

“Where’d you find this?” the worker asks in the video.

“Just on the shelf, bro,” Alec responds before the clip ends.

Some users felt like the secret Corona stash was an example of lazy employees.

“Bro was hiding it for himself,” one viewer said.

“As someone who worked retail for mad long it’s usually in the back I just don’t feel like looking,” another claimed.

“I’d leave and go somewhere else. I’m not giving my money to a store that’s going to lie and not bother helping me,” a third wrote.

However, others were adamant that the employees deserve more sympathy.

“He’s probably understaffed and is unable to stock the cooler,” one TikToker argued.

“Customers always do this at Walmart but they never realize there’s different people for different areas how am I suppose to know what’s in stock,” a second added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alec via Instagram DM.

