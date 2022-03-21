‘OK but like I don’t see the problem’: TA shows email from OnlyFans during lecture, sparking debate in viral TikTok

A TikTok video showing a TA accidentally revealing an email account with an OnlyFans subscription has gone viral and sparked considerable debate on the platform.

The video, posted by user Kate (@katetheduchess), tells a story about her posting a picture of the incident in question, it going viral, and eventually, the TA disappearing from class.

Kate’s video currently has over 322,000 views.

Kate’s TikTok starts with her saying that it was just a “normal day” with her attending a Media and Society class at the University of Iowa. Then, she saw that a TA had several emails from OnlyFans, and snapped a picture. That picture was eventually reposted by Barstool Sports’ University of Iowa Instagram page.

After that, the “TA mysteriously disappear[ed]” and the dean of students came in to speak with Kate’s class.

Kate later verified that the photo was original in a separate TikTok. She also clarified in comments that it was the “TA’s email account.”

TikTokers’s reactions were divided on this course of events.

Some took the TA’s side, with one commenter writing, “as long as he isn’t doing anything in the classroom there shouldn’t be an issue?”

Others agreed. “Wait this dude accidentally showed his personal email and that he maybe liked p-rn like most people and got fired?” questioned a TikToker. The user later added: “Not his fault. People shouldn’t have put him on blast on social media. Can’t make mistakes these days.”

Another user summarized their position simply: “ok but like i don’t [see] the problem.”

On the other hand, some criticized the TA’s carelessness and offered alternative explanations as to why the university would be upset.

“I think the issue is that he’s using his dot edu email address for the subscription,” theorized a user. “Usually employers have rules against that for security reasons.”

Similar comments were made about using school computers for non-university authorized content. However, according to Kate in later comments, the TA “didn’t use the computer provided by the school which is what all TA’s/professors have to use for any class work.”

Additional users claimed that Kate fabricated the video. These users alleged that the original picture was taken at Hofstra University. The Hofstra Clocktower later debunked this claim.

Finally, some are just content to find the humor in the situation. “This was a class in Media and Society?! I mean it’s def a type of media,” joked one commenter.

Kate did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. The University of Iowa did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

