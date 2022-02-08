olive garden back line with caption "endless soup and salad at olive garden"

@johhnybananas3/TikTok

‘Olive Garden is just a drive-thru Italian spot’: TikToker shows soup and salad station at Olive Garden in viral video, sparking debate

'This is normal and there's nothing wrong.'

Clara Wang 

Clara Wang

IRL

Published Feb 8, 2022

A viral TikTok video showing Olive Garden’s “Never Ending” soup and salad refill station sparked a debate over cleanliness and food freshness.

TikToker @johnnybanana3’s behind-the-scenes video of an Olive Garden soup and salad refill line got over 100,500 views since being posted on Monday. Captioned “#eating #olivegarden #hungry #fyp,” the video sparked a debate in the comments section.

@johhnybananas3

#eating #olivegarden #hungry #fyp

♬ original sound – Scottney

According to its site, Olive Garden’s “Never Ending” soup, salad, and breadsticks promotion promises “Never-Ending servings of our famous breadsticks, garden fresh salad and homemade soup. Made fresh daily at a price you’ll love.”

@johnnybanana3’s video shows a messy soup and salad refill station in the kitchen. The messiness of the station and the seemingly clumpy-looking soups caused a discussion in the comments section over how fresh Olive Garden soups and salads really are. Some commenters were suspicious of the food’s freshness.

“The best the microwave has to offer,” @gdub22 said.

“I’ve always said this, Olive Garden is just a drive thru Italian spot,” @darkninjanut said.

Others pointed out how messy the line is.

“The way your line looks depends on how much the employee cares and if he has proper work ethic,” @mundoks1515 said.

However, some commenters came to Olive Garden’s defense, pointing out that the station looks typical for a busy kitchen.

“Oh no it’s like a restaurant that serves hundreds of people a day and why it’s called a line to serve hundreds of people….oh noooo,” @cars.n.camping said.

“If it’s in the middle of a rush, this is normal and there’s nothing wrong. it’s hard keeping a kitchen spot-free when it’s busy. Trust me, I’ve tried,” @corinne0886 said.

A few commenters who claimed to be Olive Garden employees said their soups were made fresh on-site in the morning and then served throughout the day.

“I make it lmao. It is made fresh every morning, and then bagged. One bag fills a container,” @moonchildnails said.

“Do people think restaurants make soup to order,” @hsolich96 said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @johnnybanana3 and Olive Garden via TikTok message and email.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot

‘This is why I don’t thrift anymore’: TikToker finds $8.99 Goodwill decor being resold for $220, sparking debate
‘Not me thinking they individually rearranged all the items’: Viral TikTok shows how Walmart workers change store layout
‘They have the audacity to leave the “we’re hiring” sign up’: Target Starbucks worker says corporate cut hours because it ‘overspent’ in viral TikTok
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Feb 8, 2022, 3:12 pm CST

Clara Wang

Clara is a full-time digital nomad writing about culture, food, and music. Her work has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, BuzzFeed, the Daily Dot, the Austin Chronicle, USA Today, and NiceKicks. She aims to be quicker on her feet than Borat's lawyers.

Clara Wang