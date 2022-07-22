‘Did you know Olive Garden has smoothies?’: Olive Garden employee shares little-known menu items in viral TikTok video

A video of an Olive Garden employee sharing items on the Olive Garden menu people may not know about went viral on TikTok.

The video features the TikToker, Sadie Rutherford (@mamapearlll) wearing an Olive Garden uniform while sitting in her car. The caption reads, “Did you guys know you could order all these drinks?!”

Sadie begins the video by saying, “There’s so much shit you probably didn’t know about Olive Garden that I didn’t know that I know.” She starts listing off the items that people may not know about, like smoothies in the kid’s section. In addition, they offer a variety of spring and sparkling waters, coffees, lemonades, and even a virgin strawberry daiquiri.

Sadie also mentions Olive Garden offers wine sampling, but if you request it, and that servers must escort guests to the restroom.

The video has been viewed over 404,000 times since July 4. Commenters congratulated Sadie and expressed their excitement for her.

“PLEASE don’t let ANYONE ruin your mood you seem so happy and excited girl keep that energy flow,” one person urged.

“I love the fact that you’re so excited about your new job! That makes it even more fun and better,” a second one wrote.

“Yall lol let ppl be happy and excited to work. If you are on OG of her page, you would understand why she is excited congrats girl!” a third said.

Other people were critical, stating how the lemonade isn’t actually homemade lemonade and the way she pronounced “espresso.”

“I already KNOW I said EXpresso, we’ve established the lemonade isn’t homeade and idc if you worked here and hated it keep that energy to yourself!” she commentd.

Users even shared what their local Olive Garden offers.

“Sweet tea at Olive Garden in the southern states,” one person shared.

“You forgot the non alcoholic strawberry limonata,” another user commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sadie for comment via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories