‘As we sit through zoom calls in our office alone’: Employers making people return to the office sparks debate on TikTok

A woman’s viral TikTok about office culture is sparking a debate online. Some users of the video-sharing platform feel going back to the office is “a nightmare” and that “company culture is long gone.”

Elly Manuel (@1corporatemillennial) posted the clip of herself sitting at her office desk on May 25. “What plays in my head when leadership talks about the importance of being in the office for the culture,” her text overlay reads. The song playing in her video is “Welcome To Duloc” from the 2001 movie “Shrek.”

As of Thursday, the clip has over 62,900 views.

In the comments, one user commiserated about their own experiences being brought back to the office “just to take virtual calls and have Susan coughing all day in front of me.”

“The ones pushing hardest for the return seem to be the ones socializing the most while the rest of us try to work,” wrote another TikToker.

“Its important for leadership so they can maintain their kingdom,” commented a third.

“Company culture is long gone,” commented another user.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies to switch to remote work, which many employees have felt is better for their lifestyles and work-life balance. A 2020 study found that almost three-fourths of professionals want remote work to become the “standard.” A whopping 97% don’t want to return to the office full-time.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Manuel via email for comment.

Today’s top stories