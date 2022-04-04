‘I actually think this is a great idea’: Nurse says her hospital badge tracks whether she uses hand sanitizer station in viral TikTok, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok video, a nurse says her hospital badge tracks when she sanitizes or washes her hands at work, sparking debate about the technology in the comments.

The user @registerednursedestiny stitched a video from another nurse (user @the.nurse.erica), who complained about the new system’s policing of nurses.

The TikToker says that there are sensors in each patient’s bed and in hand sanitizer and soap dispensers.

“Once your badge detects that your within so many feet of a patient’s bed, you have a certain number of seconds to either sanitize or wash your hands, or your badge will start beeping at you,” she says.

She also notes that a personalized report is sent to her manager of her “hand-washing score” at the end of each week.

The video quickly received over 1.1 million views, leading users in the comments to debate their opinions of implementing sanitization tracking.

Many users believed that the new technology should not be an issue if nurses are already washing their hands frequently.

“I don’t think that’s a bad idea honestly,” one user said.

“So they are making sure you are clean before you touch patients? I don’t see the problem with that,” said another.

Several others showed support for the practice based on their own experiences working in healthcare.

“I worked as a CNA for a long time and I actually think this is a great idea,” one user said.

“As someone who works in health care it is crazy how many healthcare precessional said don’t wash or sanitize their hands in between patients,” said another.

However, some argued that this technology belittled nurses and policed their activity.

“This has the same energy as putting cameras in teachers’ classrooms…,” one user said.

“This is so patronizing to nurses,” said another.

“Crazy! They can’t trust nurses to wash their hands?” a third user questioned.

A few users noted that the hospital administration’s focus on implementing this technology could take away from other pressing issues. “Isn’t there more things to worry about like safe patient ratios 🤷‍♀️,” one user said.

Another user argued that the beeping of a badge in an emergency situation could cause additional stress. “Imagine running into a room to stop a (patient) from falling, or suction some(one) who’s choking, or find a (patient) seizing. All to have (your) badge fkn beep at (you)..,” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @registerednursedestiny via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories