‘Ghost town…not a single soul’: Man can’t find employees at Walmart, uses intercom to get help

In a viral video, TikToker Will (@charlestonboy843) uses the Walmart intercom twice to get assistance in buying a laptop, after being unable to find an employee in the store.

“Locating Walmart employee hack,” he captioned the video.

Will records himself walking up to the phone. “Shit frustrating as hell man,” he says. “Can’t never find any employees at Walmart.” He then asks for help in the technology department over the intercom, as he needs assistance purchasing a computer.

The TikToker proceeds to show the store, calling it a “ghost town…not a single soul.” He then calls out for help over the intercom for a second time.

“This is the electronic department,” he says into the phone, his voice projecting throughout the store. “Can someone please come to the electronics department? I’d really appreciate it.”

Eventually, an employee arrived, but Will claims the worker was not happy. He wrote via overlay text, “This man was pissed I used ‘HIS’ intercom. He told me I should’ve walked around until I found someone.”

The video now has over 2.4 million views.

In the comments section, users shared their opinions on Walmart and its staffing issues.

“He wasn’t mad that you used his intercom. He was mad that you blasted him for not being at… his station,” one user argued.

“Yeah the reason it takes so long is because that same person is probably covering 4-5 different areas because they can staff their store properly,” another commented.

“Can’t ever find an employee but you can guarantee there’s someone at the door waiting to check your receipt,” a third said.

However, some users who are also employees of Walmart disagree with the way Will handled the situation. The TikToker responded to two comments from his original video, claiming that he had to do what he had to do. “Y’all’s opinions mean [shit] in the grand scheme of my life,” he captioned the follow-up.

In his last video addressing the Walmart experience, Will claimed that he got fired from his job because some users reached out to his boss. However, the video has since been deleted.

The Daily Dot reached out to Will via TikTok comment and Walmart via email.

