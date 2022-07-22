‘So glad you got out’: TikToker claims ‘nightmare’ roommate had no litter box for her cat and let Neo-Nazis in the apartment

Living with a roommate can quickly become a nightmare. There are definite upsides to residing with someone, like cheaper rent and potential friendship. Or you could end up with someone who’s so filthy that maggots begin to run rampant throughout your shared space, and cares so little about their own safety and well-being, as well as yours, that they’d hand over their keys to Neo-Nazis to use your home as a safe haven whenever they wanted.

That’s what Maggie (@maggiegoldenxx) said she experienced, and more, in a viral TikTok about her former roommate, Brittney.

In a 7-second clip of Maggie brushing her teeth, she writes in a text overlay that Brittney is the reason why she lives alone.

The overlay reads, “I completely understand the nightmare roommate experience because I had Brittney. Brittney didn’t have a litterbox for her cat. She left maggots in the sink for 3 weeks. She wrapped her body in Saran Wrap before she slept and cooked stinky cabbage soup for every meal. She gave someone a Brazilian wax on our coffee table. She gave [Neo-Nazis] keys to our apartment and they would hide in there when we weren’t home. She left paper cups filled with used condoms on the kitchen counter. She had loud [gangbangs] almost every weekend. She shaved her head and left the hair on the carpet for a week. She is the reason I live alone.”

In the now-viral video’s caption, Maggie added that “She also tattooed a picture of her ‘fiance’ on neck. They had been dating 2 months. The tattoo looks like a potato.” She asked her followers in the comments section if they wanted her to share a picture of the tattoo with them, noting the person was now her “ex-fiancé.”

Tons of TikTokers who responded to the clip wanted to know more about Brittney and requested a story time from Maggie, who delivered in a follow-up video.

She said in the clip: “Okay, so I lived with Brittney 2008-2009. She was random. I did not know her. She was assigned by the apartment complex. She was like 16-17 years old but emancipated from her parents. She was going to Paul Mitchelle Hair School.”

She continued, “She was meeting these old ass men off of sugar daddy websites like ugly, crusty ass men and inviting them over to our apartment. For her to have sex with. Loudly, with multiple of them. She was also studying to be an aesthetician so she was giving people free waxes on our coffee table. Like bitch, buy a bed or something I don’t know.”

She then discussed the maggots: “The dishes situation, they were in the sink for one week, I left for out of town I came back they were still there covered in maggots so I dumped them on her bed. She moved out shortly after. The neo-nazis had keys to our apartment cause she was friends with him and they would be in there drinking beer without her there while we weren’t in the apartment. Just shirtless on our couch with swastikas tattooed on their chest. They stole the peephole to our front door so that they could watch us inside of our apartment. And you couldn’t bring any of this up to her cause she was ready to tussle. And the apartment complex was raggedy and did not help.”

Folks who saw the video couldn’t believe that Brittney was doing all of this at just 16 or 17 years old. Maggie clarified that she wasn’t much older herself, she was only 17-18 at the time. Others said that there is no way they would’ve put up with Brittney’s behavior.

One user said, “We would’ve been fighting.”

Another said, “A minor doing all of this!?? yeah I don’t blame you I’d never get a roommate ever again.”

A third user said, “That’s actually so sad poor kid didn’t have any guidance or protection. Hope she’s better and so glad you got out of living with her.”

One commenter said, “Sounds like she needs to be on some type of watch list.” Another user added, “Why is nobody talking about the ppl she gave keys to.”

And for everyone who was dying to see the “potato” neck tattoo that Brittney got of her ex-fiance, Maggie obliged.

According to Listaka, one of the most common reasons why roommates fight and don’t get along is how their shared space is treated. Being messy and not cleaning up after oneself is a huge part of that, but allowing Neo-Nazis entrance to one’s home whenever they want is probably another dealbreaker.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Maggie for further comment on TikTok.

