‘That’s a lot of fancy words for nepotism’: Woman says networking and an internal referral landed her a job she is ‘grossly underqualified’ for in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A video of a woman sharing how she received a job offer she was “grossly underqualified” for went viral on TikTok with 809,000 views.

TikTok user @attn.all posted a video of the alien from a popular TikTok filter dancing in her living room. The overlay reads, “POV: you received an offer for the job you’re grossly under qualified for that triples salary all bc of the magic that is networking + an internal referral.”

The video sparked debate in the comments with several viewers accusing the TikToker of nepotism.

“That’s a lot of fancy words for nepotism,” one person wrote.

“nepotism and favouritism…we don’t love in a meritocracy,” another commented. “but congrats.”

“yeah and then u get fired cause being under qualified means you won’t be able to catch up to speed,” another wrote.

The TikToker replied to the commenter to assure them that her position was not in jeopardy. “Not to worry,” she wrote. “I was selected as rookie of the year for outperforming over 300 other new hires[.]”

Other people congratulated the TikToker and shared their own similar experiences.

“the way I did this and now I start in 2 weeks,” one person wrote.

“THATS EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED TO ME,” a second commented.

“happened last week to me networking is so important,” a third shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to @attn.all via TikTok comment. The TikToker did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

