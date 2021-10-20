‘Your dentures are going to end up in the f*cking dirt’: Mom confronts ‘nasty neighbor’ who was allegedly creeping on her kids

A viral TikTok video shows a TikToker confronting a “nasty neighbor” who was allegedly creeping on her kids.

User @xflawlyx filmed and posted the confrontation, with the caption: “Been a long time coming, but today was the breaking point.” The overlay text reads: Finally confronted my nasty neighbor that walked into my yard a couple months ago.” The video has 397,000 views so far.

“I’m gonna stand right here until your wife pulls up,” she tells the man. “Keep your mouth shut because I’m pissed. I think it’s about time; you’re done talking to our kids.”

@xflawlyx been a long time coming but today was the breaking point. won’t be silent no more. ♬ original sound – Error 404

“I don’t care if you tell them ‘Hi’; I don’t care if you tell them ‘Goodbye,'” she says. “No more. I don’t know what is not clicking. Do I need to get the cops again? Because it’s inappropriate.”

“You talk to my kids again, everyone in the neighborhood will know how f*cked up you are. Me calling the cops was not enough—you still watch us in this yard. You watch our kids. It’s f*cking disgusting.”

The man then states, “I understand.”

“No, you don’t,” she fires back. “Because you said that to me when you said you wanted to eat my f*cking p*ssy. It’s disgusting. I promise you—your dentures are going to end up in the f*cking dirt if you open your f*cking mouth to me, or my kids, or my neighbors again.

The man continues to say he understands and asks, “Could you listen to me for a moment?”

She ignores him and points to all the places of business he is allegedly not allowed at: “You got kicked out of Rouses; you can’t go to Hooters. I’m not listening to you.”

Then he says to her, “I only say ‘hello’ to your kids when they say ‘hello’ to me.”

“They are children; they will say ‘hi’ to the boogieman,” she says.

“They are safe,” the neighbor says.

She then points to how he allegedly only compliments women and children’s outfits when the “husbands aren’t home.”

“You’re gross, and I’ve had it,” she says after his denial.

“Fine, I’ll come out wearing blinders,” he says.

“I don’t give a f*ck what you do,” she replies. “But what you’re not gonna do is talk to our kids or us. You made me so uncomfortable that I put cameras up. I don’t come in my front yard because you made me feel like a prisoner in my home because you sit hear and you f*cking watch.”

The neighbor denies he was ever watching anyone and says, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry if I offended you.”

@xflawlyx’s previous videos show that the neighbor’s alleged advances have been an ongoing issue.

In an update, @xflawlyx seemingly talks to the man’s wife. The wife doesn’t seem surprised nor does she make excuses for her husband, even saying: “[I told him] you’re not supposed to be over there.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @xflawlyx for comment.

