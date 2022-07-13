‘Momma a real one’: TikToker gets mom to come over to secretly cook for her man, sparking debate

In a viral video, TikToker @kingkyhairco revealed she had her mother make lunch for her man and plated it as if she had done it herself. The creator used “Mind Yo Business” by Lakeyah in her video.

“My mama the GOAT,” the caption said.

“I told this [ninja emoji] I would cook for him. I had my mom come make the food and leave. I just plated it,” the overlay text said.

In the comments section, some users praise the TikToker’s mother while others ask why she’s not in the kitchen trying to learn.

“My mom does this cause she wants me to hurry up get married and give her a grandkid,” one user said.

“I hope mama got paiddd thooooo sis,” another user commented.

“Momma a real one,” a third user said.

The TikToker added an update in the comments thread to clear up any hate: “Please don’t come for me. This was actually my moms idea because my food is very bland and she feels bad for me (I’m working on seasoning).”

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via TikTok comment and Instagram message.

