‘Why do y’all trip on medical bills bro?’: Man says credit score went up 40 points after he blocked hospital’s phone number, ignored medical bills for 6 years

A TikToker posted a video explaining how he allegedly got rid of his medical debt without paying anything and even improved his credit score.

“Why do y’all trip on medical bills bro? I literally blocked the hospital phone number and ignored mine for six years and it finally disappeared. My credit score went up 40 points lmao,” the text overlay of @chevoguap’s video reads.

It received over 1 million views.

Viewers shared in the comments section their own experiences with medical bills and debt collectors.

“I straight up just don’t pay mine then go to different hospitals,” one said of how they avoid medical debt.

“I owe like $3,000 and I’m taking it to the grave. There’s a new receptionist and she was like, ‘you know you owe money?’ And I was like yeah and?” another said.

Another alleged their debt went to collections, and they disputed it on Credit Karma by claiming “it’s a HIPPA violation.” “Disappeared the next day,” they claimed.

An article from KFF explains that although about 90% of the United States population has some form of health insurance, medical debt is still a prominent issue.

According to a KFF analysis, one in 10 adults has medical debt, which is roughly about 23 million people. Eleven million people reportedly owe more than $2,000, and 3 million owe more than $10,000. (Some of the findings from this data have to do with certain demographics reporting medical debt more than others.)

There are steps one can take before paying their medical bills in full, like asking for an itemized statement since many bills reportedly contain errors. Many articles also recommend negotiating medical bills before paying a cent. After the negotiation process is complete, it’s still possible to get placed on an affordable, monthly payment plan.

