McDonald’s worker says she loves it when customers only order a Coke, sparking debate

A McDonald’s worker went viral on TikTok after she revealed she loves it when customers only order a Coke.
The video shows the user Eliana (@elianarice32) wearing a McDonald’s uniform and a headset as she dances. Eliana dances next to the fry station as the overlay reads, “when a customer just orders a coke.” The video then shifts over to her co-worker, who is also dancing.
@elianarice32 #mcdonalds #fyp ♬ Fortnite Move Do It Again – denxz?
The clip has been viewed over 710,000 times since it was posted on July 8, resonating with users of the popular video-sharing platform.
“me with a sweet tea,” one person commented.
“my favorite ppl when i worked there or the customers who knew exactly what they wanted no hesitation!” a second stated.
“Or when we don’t have the item they want so they say nvm thank u and leave,” a third said.
“i love it when it’s not busy and they only want a drink,” a fourth wrote.
There were users who were surprised that the workers actually like it when a customer just orders a drink.
“I used to get scared going to good places and ordering just drinks,” one user said.
“Okay so do the employees at my McDonald’s love me cause all I do is order a Diet Coke,” a second user wrote.
“I’m always so afraid they’ll be mad I’m getting one thing,” a third shared.
“So you don’t think I’m annoying for only getting a drink?” a fourth asked.
“i literally go to mc and get a medium diet coke every morning,” another added.
The Daily Dot reached out to Eliana for comment via TikTok comment.
Today’s top stories
|‘I had no idea you needed to do this’: Texas AC hack goes viral
|‘Bro could’ve just disputed the charge’: TikToker says he’s suing hotels.com because he didn’t receive a refund for a double-booked room
|‘What did the Chick-fil-A employees do to deserve this?’: Customers encouraged to break drive-thru record of ‘most amount of cars served’ in an hour, sparking debate
|Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.