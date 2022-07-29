McDonald's worker dancing caption "when a customer orders just a coke" (l) McDonald's drink on yellow background (c) McDonald's worker dancing caption "when a customer orders just a coke" (r)

Patcharaporn Puttipon2465/Shutterstock @elianarice32/TikTok (Licensed)

McDonald’s worker says she loves it when customers only order a Coke, sparking debate

'Me with a sweet tea.'

Melody Heald 

Melody Heald

IRL

Posted on Jul 29, 2022

A McDonald’s worker went viral on TikTok after she revealed she loves it when customers only order a Coke.

The video shows the user Eliana (@elianarice32) wearing a McDonald’s uniform and a headset as she dances. Eliana dances next to the fry station as the overlay reads, “when a customer just orders a coke.” The video then shifts over to her co-worker, who is also dancing.

@elianarice32 #mcdonalds #fyp ♬ Fortnite Move Do It Again – denxz?

The clip has been viewed over 710,000 times since it was posted on July 8, resonating with users of the popular video-sharing platform.

“me with a sweet tea,” one person commented.

“my favorite ppl when i worked there or the customers who knew exactly what they wanted no hesitation!” a second stated.

“Or when we don’t have the item they want so they say nvm thank u and leave,” a third said.

“i love it when it’s not busy and they only want a drink,” a fourth wrote.

There were users who were surprised that the workers actually like it when a customer just orders a drink.

“I used to get scared going to good places and ordering just drinks,” one user said.

“Okay so do the employees at my McDonald’s love me cause all I do is order a Diet Coke,” a second user wrote.

“I’m always so afraid they’ll be mad I’m getting one thing,” a third shared.

“So you don’t think I’m annoying for only getting a drink?” a fourth asked.

“i literally go to mc and get a medium diet coke every morning,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Eliana for comment via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories

‘I had no idea you needed to do this’: Texas AC hack goes viral
‘Bro could’ve just disputed the charge’: TikToker says he’s suing hotels.com because he didn’t receive a refund for a double-booked room
‘What did the Chick-fil-A employees do to deserve this?’: Customers encouraged to break drive-thru record of ‘most amount of cars served’ in an hour, sparking debate
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Jul 29, 2022, 3:50 pm CDT

Melody Heald

Melody Heald is a culture writer. Her work can be found in Glitter Magazine, BUST Magazine, and more.

Melody Heald
 