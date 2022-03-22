‘Customers be feeling so entitled’: McDonald’s worker shows 3 employees running store while fielding angry calls in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok shows a McDonald’s being run by only three workers while customers allegedly complained about a long wait time.

One of the McDonald’s workers, known as Caleb (@cs.tv) on TikTok, posted the video, which included his rant about impatient customers.

“Let me tell you bitches something,” Caleb said in the video. “Let another bitch call my motherfucking phone about a goddamn complaint about y’all sitting in that motherfucking line, bitch. There’s only one, two, three motherfuckers in here.”

As he counted “one, two, three,” Caleb pointed out the three employees working inside the McDonald’s—including himself. He explained that one worker was taking orders and running them, the second was managing the drive-thru window, and Caleb himself was cooking, cleaning, and “making the damn food.”

“Unless y’all motherfuckers want to apply, please let me know because I AM the hiring manager,” Caleb said emphatically in the video.

As of Tuesday, the video received 4.8 million views and nearly 11,000 comments on TikTok. Caleb’s rant prompted mixed reactions from viewers. Several viewers commented about Caleb’s tone.

“LMFAOOO SOUND STRAIGHT LIKE SOMEBODY GRANNY,” one viewer commented on the video.

“Your voice cracking at the end lmfao,” another viewer commented.

But for some viewers, customers’ sense of “entitlement” during long wait lines isn’t so funny.

“I’ll never understand people complaining about waiting in a line they chose to be in,” one TikToker wrote.

“They be complaining but be ordering the whole damn menu,” another TikToker said, referencing the customers.

Someone else commented, “customers be feeling so entitled, YOU GONE WAIT.”

A few viewers referenced Kim Kardashian’s now infamous quote from a recent interview with Variety: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” Kardashian has faced backlash over the comment from various people, especially those working minimum wage jobs.

“@Kim Kardashian imagine working hard,” one viewer commented on the TikTok video.

“@Kim Kardashian you couldn’t do this for ONE MINUTE,” another viewer said.

One viewer seemed to caution Caleb with the comment, “Corporate going to find your videos.”

But Caleb didn’t seem concerned and wrote in reply,” They already have they shared them with each other.” In a later TikTok, Caleb said he put in his two weeks notice.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via press email.

