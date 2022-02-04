‘This is why people don’t like working in these jobs’: Man calls McDonald’s to complain he has to make his own Land Air & Sea sandwich in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok appears to show a man calling McDonald’s to complain about having to make his own Land Air & Sea sandwich.

The Land Air & Sea Sandwich is a limited-time menu item at McDonald’s that combines a Big Mac, McChicken, and Filet-O-Fish. When ordered, the sandwich comes disassembled for customers to construct themselves.

“Order them by name, build them by hand and hack the McDonald’s menu because this isn’t our menu, it’s yours,” the company website states.

Apparently, the sandwich didn’t measure up for the upset customer, who TikTok viewers dubbed a male “Karen.”

The video shows the man with his back to the camera, talking loudly and seemingly on the phone with a McDonald’s customer service representative. TikToker Anna Kathryn Kasson (@annakathrynkasson) posted the footage, saying the man is her husband.

“When your husband calls McDonald’s corporate to request a refund because the new Land Air & Sea sandwich comes as three separate sandwiches,” Kasson wrote in the video’s on-screen caption.

“It was not one sandwich. It was apparently three sandwiches that I had to make myself into a Land Air & Sea,” the man says slowly and exaggeratedly. “If I wanted to make my own sandwich, I would have stayed home and made my own sandwich.”

The man added that he was “very unhappy” about the situation.

Viewers had differing opinions on the video: Some seemed to side with the man, while others thought he overreacted.

“@McDonald’s don’t advertise a picture of something I can’t order,” one viewer commented on the video.

Another viewer wrote, “Wait you have to build it yourself? That’s lame. Totally not how they have it listed. I would have been kind of mad too.”

Some viewers disagreed, pointing out that McDonald’s does advertise the sandwich as build-yourself.

“It literally says build it yourself. A refund? How about you read,” one viewer said.

“All the advertising literally says you have to build it yourself,” another user commented.

Other viewers jumped in with jokes and sarcastic comments.

“Oh no??? He had to put it together himself??? Is he okay?!?!? How did he recover from that!!!” one sarcastic comment read.

Someone else called the man a “McKaren.”

Even the Arby’s TikTok account chimed in, simply writing, “WELP.”

One viewer sympathized with McDonald’s employees who have to deal with customers like the man. “This is why people don’t like working in these jobs,” the viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Kasson via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email.

