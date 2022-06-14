Customer fights with young McDonald’s workers in drive-thru, allegedly runs away when one of them calls their mom

A viral video on TikTok shows a verbal altercation between a McDonald’s customer and multiple employees. It has the worker who posted the video, @itsv.diorr, claiming, “I think i lost my job [for] standing my ground.”

In the video, a customer stands in front of the drive-thru window and screams at a young worker, who yells back at her. The customer is holding her phone up throughout the altercation and says she is also recording the situation.

In the comments section, @itsv.diorr confirms that she is the worker in yellow and said the altercation ended after she called her mother to let her know that a woman was harassing her at work. The worker said via text that her mother showed up, prompting the customer to drive away in a hurry.

“Basically she was mad cause she was sitting in the line for too long, but we were cleaning up were about to close . but when I called my mama up there she didn’t wanna bump she drove off and ran the red light,” the text overlay reads.

The video was viewed nearly 4 million times since it was posted on May 30. Viewers questioned why @itsv.diorr was on the ground and pressed up against the wall at the beginning of the video. The worker clarified she was trying to avoid being recorded.

Many viewers applauded the worker for sticking up for herself and expressed their sympathy at the fact she thinks she lost her job.

“These people be getting beside they self thinking they can talk to workers any kind way lol i’m glad u spoke up tho and I hope u got another job!” one said.

Others pointed out how problematic it is for an adult to be treating young workers this way. “This be my problem wit having a job as a teenager , adults be trying us and don’t even be realizing they talking to somebody child !” another wrote.

Toward the end of the clip, a different employee urges their co-workers to “just throw the drink at her.” Another employee calmly shuts the drive-thru window on the woman. Many viewers pointed to these moments in the video.

“The way he closed the window LMFAOOO,” one laughed.

Insider cited a “Black Box intelligence survey” that reported some 62% of restaurant workers said they’ve experienced “emotional abuse and disrespect from customers,” and another 49% said they were mistreated by managers in a similar capacity. As a result, a third of everyone who reported they were on the receiving end of this abuse said that they were planning on exiting the food-service industry.

The Daily Dot reached out to @itsv.diorr via TikTok comment.

