‘She’s not Mchaving it anymore’: McDonald’s worker tells off TikToker for repeatedly asking them to remake his drink

In a viral video, a TikToker records a McDonald’s employee yelling at him at the drive-thru window because the customer repeatedly asked the workers to remake his drink.

“Obviously, we cannot satisfy you the first time and we’re done trying. So get out of my drive-thru,” the employee shouts at user @ghettogaragebuildss.

In the comments section, users defend the employee.

“Why do I have a feeling that she is in the 100% right here?” one user commented.

“I like her. She’s not Mchaving it anymore! Customers, stop being exhausting, it’s just fast food,” another said.

While the shorter clip of the employee yelling received over 5 million views, the TikToker previously shared the full video, which lasts 37 seconds. There, the root of the employee’s issue is presented: the customer claimed there wasn’t any caramel in his drink.

“It’s all on the bottom, see? And now you can go to a different store. We will not be serving you anymore,” the employee says.

The customer then asks why he would not be served anymore.

“Because every single time we make your drink it is wrong,” the employee responds. “And you guys called my employee vulgar names.” The video cuts off after the customer asks which employee she’s talking about.

The comments section of the longer video resembles that of the shorter version.

“@McDonald’s we love this lady! Give her a raise and promotion. Customers don’t have the right to abuse employees,” one user commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email.

