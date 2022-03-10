Drive-thru customer honks, shouts ‘service’ at McDonald’s worker who is eating, sparking debate

A TikToker recorded a McDonald’s employee ignoring him as he waited to be helped for what he said was “20 minutes.” But people in the comments section were quick to defend the employee saying that there is “a whole lot of context missing here.”

In the video, the creator records from behind the wheel of his car and records the employee who has their back to the window. The employee can be seen standing and eating something as the creator honks the horn asking for service.

“I’ve been in the McDonald’s drive-thru for 20 minutes,” he says before honking his horn, “He’s not looking sitting there eating.”

@carekadunn McDonald’s please hire new workers for your 7030 Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL branch. Your boi just wanted a 10 piece @McDonald’s ♬ original sound – Careka Dunn

The video was viewed over 39,000 times and people were quick to critique the TikToker for complaining. With many places understaffed, commenters surmised that the employee might have been the only person working that shift and hadn’t had a chance to eat… or that the restaurant was closed.

But in the comments section, the creator said he saw three employees inside.

“What if [he] was on his break? What if they told you second window and you didn’t hear properly? Or what if he’s new?” one person asked in the comments section. Someone else wrote, “Just because you work in a restaurant doesn’t mean you don’t get lunch breaks, have some respect.” Some people defended the creator, calling McDonald’s employees lazy.

“McDonald’s workers are the worst. they don’t deserve 15 an hour,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via its press email.

