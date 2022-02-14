‘This is what y’all eat’: Viral TikTok exposes McDonald’s pre-packaged pancakes, eggs—sparking debate

A viral TikTok showed pre-packaged breakfast food at McDonald’s. But viewers felt that the creator wasn’t making the point he thought he was.

In the video, viewers are taken in the storage room of a McDonald’s and the text on the video says, “This is what y’all eat at McDonald’s” with the “sick” emoji. The creator picks up pre-cooked egg squares wrapped in plastic—the pancakes are also wrapped in plastic.

The video currently has over 800,000 views and over 4,000 comments—with a bulk of them basically saying “Duh.” One person wrote, “No way…..I thought Aunt Jemima was back there making it from scratch.” Someone else commented, “He thought he did something.”

The creator responded to some of the comments pointing out that this isn’t a surprise to most people. “It’s fast food, [I don’t] come for a three-course meal,” someone commented. The creator responded saying, “Ever heard of sarcasm?”

Perhaps it’s less widely known than some commenters anticipated, however. McDonald’s regularly uses freshly cracked eggs in its marketing and a Google search for “McDonald’s egg” shows text from a company blog pointing to its McMuffin recipe: “We use a freshly cracked, Grade A egg for our famous Egg McMuffin sandwich. It gets its iconic round shape when we cook it on the grill with an ‘egg ring.”

The same Google snippet leads to the full page, where the fast food giant comes clean about it’s non-McMuffin eggs: “Our folded eggs, like the ones on a Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, are made with liquid eggs that are pre-cooked and folded before being flash frozen by our suppliers.”

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via press email and the creator via TikTok comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Today’s top stories: