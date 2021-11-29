‘Service workers should be allowed to rock someone 3 times a day’: Duo tries to fight McDonald’s workers in drive-thru in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok video shows two people seemingly attempting to fight fast-food employees at a McDonald’s drive-thru window.

User @b0ssprincess posted the video, which shows a chaotic scene with an altercation in progress at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Locust Grove, Georgia. According to 11 Alive News, the incident was “allegedly over a Splenda packet for a customer’s cup of coffee.” The restaurant had reportedly run out.

The overlay text reads, “Some people act tough running their mouth. Look at this young couple, all the screaming, yelling, and didn’t touch nobody! Why not just drive away, move on.”

At the start of the TikTok video, the McDonald’s drive-thru attendant throws a drink at the driver of the small white sedan. A man jumps out of the vehicle and bangs on the window.

“You want me to get mad; I’ll get mad,” he says. “I’ll come in that b*tch. I’ll come in that motherf*cker!”

https://www.tiktok.com/@b0ssprincess/video/7035323685548363014?_t=8NjxT86iWrP&_r=1&is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6984405605902779910

He jerks the car forward, and he and his female passenger both get out to yell at and attempt to hit the McDonald’s drive-thru worker. He threatens to beat up the employee, who’s being held back while inside the restaurant. Then, the man gets mad about the apparent staining of his car.

“Clean my f*cking car, b*tch,” he demands, pointing at his vehicle.

The female passenger then shouts out, “Worldstar!” He continues to demand that his car be cleaned.

Then, the filmer of the altercation asks, “Can I get my fries?” The drive-thru attendant asks how many orders they need.

The video has received over 3.5 million views. The scene caused one viewer to comment, “Service workers should be allowed to rock someone at least 3 times a day.”

In a part two, the argument continues, with the man continuing to bang on the window. The drive-thru attendant throws a red-colored soft drink in the man’s face. He then runs into the McDonald’s.

Someone, who doesn’t immediately identify themselves, arrives with a crowbar. The person tells them, “Y’all are acting f*cking r*tarded.”

The man attempts the fight the young woman and even raises and throws a chair at employees. The female passenger climbs through the drive-thru window and throws lids and other items.

Per 11 Alive, police identified the duo and issued a warrant for their arrest.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s and @b0ssprincess for comment.

