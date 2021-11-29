‘They be calling 911 like it’s customer service’: ‘Karen’s husband’ calls 911 on TikToker for parking in the street

A video of a man calling the police on a TikToker for parking in the street has gone viral.

Posted by @angelo.ofl Nov. 26, the video shows him being confronted by an elderly man who insists that the street is private and that he can’t park there.

“Hey bud, what kinda business you got here?” the man asks the TikToker, who is sitting in his vehicle and mentions he is working in the area.

“You go wherever you’re supposed to be and park,” the older man says. “Get off of this street, it’s not a public street.”

According to their conversation, it seems that the TikToker and the man’s wife previously got into an argument.

“And I appreciate you not talking to my wife like you talked to her,” the man tells the TikToker, to which the TikToker responds: “She was rude; I was rude back.”

The younger man again tries to explain in the video why he is there, telling the older man to call the police if he is so concerned that he should not be there. “You got it,” the man says before using Siri to call 911.

The video has garnered over 6.2 million so far. “Got a visit from Karen’s husband,” the text overlay reads.

Some commenters called the older man’s actions an intimidation tactic.

“Prime example of people thinking they can control another person’s behavior by intimidation,” one commenter wrote. “Doesn’t always work.”

The vast majority of comments came from people who alleged that this was an abuse of emergency services like 911, remarking on the oddity of using the Apple virtual assistant Siri to call police.

“When are we going to pass a law that will hand out citations for abusing 911,” another commenter wrote.

In a follow-up video, @angelo.ofl says the road he was on was public and not part of a private development. He also says the wife of the man in the video accused him of drug-related activities before he began filming.

“Eventually the police showed up, I told them why I was there, my clients actually came out and confirmed, so lesson to be learned; mind your effin’ business,” he says.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @angelo.ofl via TikTok direct message regarding the videos.

