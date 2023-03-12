‘But 2 sauces is too much for them??!!’: McDonald’s customer receives an entire cup of pickles after she asked for extra

Many fast-food customers have expressed on social media their frustration with being charged extra for added accouterments. Chiptole has especially come under fire, with many patrons saying they were genuinely shocked to see just how much the chain charged them when purchasing a single menu item with a few added fixings.

However, a TikToker by the name of Lindsay (@breezyylindsayy) appears to have had the opposite issue. After a recent trip to McDonald’s, she says she asked for extra pickles and was given an entire cup filled to the brim with the topping.

“I asked McDonald’s for a side of pickles,” Lindsay writes in a text overlay of the TikTok, then extricates a cup from a paper McDonald’s bag and reveals that it’s filled with pickle slices from the popular fast food chain. “Welp, thanks Mickey D’s.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lindsay via TikTok comment McDonald’s via email for.

One viewer commented that they are a fast-food employee and that there’s no way Lindsay wasn’t intentionally given a massive amount of pickles, writing, “I work in fast food and they definitely did this on purpose and laughed about it together.”

This seemed to be corroborated by another TikTok user in the comments section.

“As a former worker sometimes we get so bored we take it to the extreme,” they wrote. “Especially when people ask for extra sauces or napkins.”

Another said the pickles were probably on the verge of going bad, which is what prompted such a gratuitous amount of the brined vegetable, sharing, “Pickles were probably about to ‘go bad’ so they hooked you up lol.” Lindsay responded that this just didn’t happen to her once, but two days “in a row.”

Others experienced sharp bouts of pickle envy, with one user writing, “How does it feel to be living my dream,” while someone else simply wrote, “need.”

However, others pumped the brakes on all of the extra-pickle love, with some users criticizing the chain for being so magnanimous with their cucumber largess, yet charging patrons for extra sauce packets.

“Yet if I want an extra sauce they want to charge me $0.50c lol,” one wrote.

Lindsay responded to this comment stating that she ordered her sauces online and they were free as well, giving further evidence that she may be McDonald’s favorite customer as she’s receiving a bounty of pickles and sauces free of charge.

The TikToker uploaded a follow-up clip where she visited a Mickey D’s drive-thru and asked for a “large side of pickles” for her order.

Sure enough, the staff at the store put a cup pull of pickles in her bag, giving her more of the salty garnish to enjoy.