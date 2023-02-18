‘The math ain’t even mathing’: Customer shows McDonald’s charging for extra sauce for chicken nuggets in new ‘sauce policy’

A TikTok user’s video has gone viral after sharing an experience from a particularly stingy McDonald’s location.

In a video with over 660,000 views as of Saturday, TikTok user Arman Velani (@arman_velani) shows the many curious ways this particular McDonald’s tries to get more money from customers.

These include only giving one sauce for nugget orders of up to 6 nuggets (with every subsequent sauce costing $0.27), providing a small water cup, and, according to Velani, offering a “large” fry that is anything but.

For context, McDonald’s franchise owners are allowed to charge for sauces if they’d like.

First, a few commenters noted that the math for sauce distribution put on display in the video doesn’t make much sense.

“The math ain’t mathin on that sauce policy,” a user stated.

“Just get two ten pieces and you’ll get 4 sauces,” another shared.

Users then expressed their frustration about moves like the ones showcased by Velani.

“McDonald’s has gone so downhill that the location near me stopped giving out water cups,” claimed a commenter.

“The McDonald’s by me is even charging for water cups,” an additional TikToker alleged.

That said, there may be a reason why the location was so stringent with sauces.

“People literally ask for half the container of sauce that’s the issue,” wrote a user.

Some claimed they refused to enforce sauce fees while working at the restaurant.

“My boss yells at me when she catches me giving people sauce for free,” a commenter said. “Sorry i just can’t support that madness.”

“Yep I used to get in trouble for giving too many sauces but I didn’t care lol,” offered a second.

“When i be workin i give out like 6 sauces for 20 pc,” explained another user.

